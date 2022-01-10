Police: Decatur men gave teens drinks, drugs before filming sex assaults

DECATUR — A Decatur man is being held on $1 million bail after police accuse him of feeding three teenage brothers alcohol and drugs in a hotel room before sexually assaulting them on camera to make videos he planned to sell to an online porn site.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, were finally rescued by their mother after the 16-year-old sent her an “SOS” text message.

The affidavit said the offenses date to Sept. 30 but the 33-year-old suspect, who had been picked out of a photo lineup Nov. 2, was found and arrested Sunday afternoon.

He was booked on preliminary charges of criminal sexual assault and production of child pornography. Police say they also arrested and charged a 27-year-old male accomplice who had been present in the hotel room when the victims’ mother arrived. A sworn affidavit detailing his charges is not yet available.

The affidavit said the boys had been picked up by the men who had invited them to join them for a session of “partying and chilling.” The sexual assaults had begun in the car ride to the hotel and continued, the affidavit said, after the teenagers were plied with alcohol, cannabis, meth and other drugs.

The 17-year-old brother described accompanying one of the men down to the hotel lobby where the man was “going to print out applications from the website to submit the videos,” said the affidavit. “(The 17-year-old) said (one of the men) told them they were going to make ‘40 grand’.”

Officer Mason Flanagan, who signed the affidavit, said the assaults on the teenagers stopped when their mother arrived. “(She) described a strong odor of cannabis coming from the room,” the affidavit continued. “She described seeing mini shooter bottles of Fireball whiskey and what appeared to be a meth pipe in the room.”

The mother told police the 27-year-old man had been in the room with her sons when she arrived; he fled after police were called. Flanagan said detectives were later able to access hotel surveillance video which clearly showed the three boys exiting an elevator and accompanying the two men into the hotel room.

Flanagan said interviews with all three teenagers produced versions of events that corroborated each other. The 16-year-old is quoted as saying they were told to lie about their ages by the men in on-camera interviews in which they were described as being 20, 19 and 18.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.