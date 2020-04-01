Police: Decatur woman arrested with drugs, said she planned to sell them while unemployed

DECATUR — Police say a 20-year-old Decatur woman was arrested with drugs that she told officers she intended to sell to make ends meet because she was unemployed.
According to a sworn affidavit, crack-cocaine and cannabis were found hidden in the back seat of a car during a traffic stop around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of East Prairie Avenue.
Police say a search of the vehicle found 4 grams of a "white, rock-like substance" in a plastic bag, which later tested positive for crack-cocaine. It was found pressed against another plastic bag containing a "green leafy substance" stuffed in the back seat where the suspect had been sitting, court documents say.
Police say the odor of raw cannabis coming from inside the vehicle prompted the search.
A sworn affidavit said the suspect told police in an interview that she doesn't use crack cocaine and "she had planned to sell it to make money due to her being unemployed."
The woman was booked into Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of manufacturing and delivering 1 to 15 grams of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance. Jail records indicate she remained in custody Wednesday afternoon with bail set at $10,000, meaning she must post $1,000 to be released.
Preliminary charges to subject to review by the state attorney's office.
