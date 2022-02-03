Police: Decatur woman beaten after boyfriend accused her of zapping him with lasers

DECATUR — A woman told Decatur police she had been beaten-up by her boyfriend after he woke up in a hotel room at 5 a.m. and accused her of zapping him with lasers.

In a sworn affidavit, the 39-year-old woman described her 38-year-old boyfriend launching into a strange rant that claimed she was “disrupting the electricity in his body.” He had also accused her of “wearing a wire connected to the police” before punching her repeatedly in the face, according to the affidavit.

The woman said her boyfriend then barricaded the only door to their room with a chair and she told officers she felt trapped and began to fear for her life. She locked herself in the bathroom but said her boyfriend kicked the door in before grabbing her by the neck and throwing her onto the bed.

“(He) ordered her to take off her clothes while accusing her of wearing a wire,” said the affidavit. “Upon taking her shirt off, (he) began repeatedly hitting her in the back with his hands/fists.”

Police who interviewed the woman the day of the incident, Jan. 22, said she was covered in abrasions and bruises colored dark red and black and in various stages of healing.

The affidavit said officers found and arrested her boyfriend Jan. 24 and he was booked on preliminary charges of committing domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction. He also faces a preliminary charge of unlawful restraint.

Police said a check of the man’s criminal record showed he actually has two prior domestic battery convictions and, when arrested, was out on bond for pending charges of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.

A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $100,000, meaning he must post a bond of $10,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

