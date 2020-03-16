Police: Decatur woman shot in the leg

DECATUR — Gunshots were fired at two women around midnight Monday in the 900 block of West Sawyer Street, police say.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers responded to a report of shots fired at 12:10 a.m. A 28-year-old Decatur woman had a suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and another 30-year-old woman from Carol Stream was in a vehicle with her at the time of the shooting, according to police.

A male was seen shooting a handgun at the women from the rear passenger seat of a white sedan and three 9mm shell casings were found at the scene, police say.

Copeland said the women are unsure why shots were fired at them.

The case is under investigation.

