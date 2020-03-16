You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: Decatur woman shot in the leg
0 comments

Police: Decatur woman shot in the leg

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Gunshots were fired at two women around midnight Monday in the 900 block of West Sawyer Street, police say. 

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers responded to a report of shots fired at 12:10 a.m. A 28-year-old Decatur woman had a suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and another 30-year-old woman from Carol Stream was in a vehicle with her at the time of the shooting, according to police.

A male was seen shooting a handgun at the women from the rear passenger seat of a white sedan and three 9mm shell casings were found at the scene, police say.

Copeland said the women are unsure why shots were fired at them. 

The case is under investigation. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News