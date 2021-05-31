 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Drunken Decatur man who said firefighters were 'demons' arrested
top story

Police: Drunken Decatur man who said firefighters were 'demons' arrested

{{featured_button_text}}

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

DECATUR — Police said they had to arrest a drunken 43-year-old Decatur man who wouldn’t let firefighters treat his head wound but repeatedly tied-up emergency lines by calling 911.

Decatur firefighters called Decatur police for assistance after responding at 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the North Monroe Street and West Grand Avenue intersection where they encountered the injured man.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“He was heavily intoxicated and had a head injury,” said Sgt. Brian Earles. “He declined any sort of treatment, became belligerent, and left walking under his own power. But he proceeded to call 911 repeatedly after that, another six times, and said he believed the firemen were demons and they said they were trying to kill him. He kept the 911 phone line busy for about 30 minutes.”

The man was jailed on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct/breach of the peace. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Player Profile: Paul Goldschmidt, 1st baseman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News