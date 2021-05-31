Police: Drunken Decatur man who said firefighters were 'demons' arrested

DECATUR — Police said they had to arrest a drunken 43-year-old Decatur man who wouldn’t let firefighters treat his head wound but repeatedly tied-up emergency lines by calling 911.
Decatur firefighters called Decatur police for assistance after responding at 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the North Monroe Street and West Grand Avenue intersection where they encountered the injured man.
“He was heavily intoxicated and had a head injury,” said Sgt. Brian Earles. “He declined any sort of treatment, became belligerent, and left walking under his own power. But he proceeded to call 911 repeatedly after that, another six times, and said he believed the firemen were demons and they said they were trying to kill him. He kept the 911 phone line busy for about 30 minutes.”
The man was jailed on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct/breach of the peace. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
