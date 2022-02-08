Police: DUI driver arrested in Taylorville after trying to reach Mount Zion

TAYLORVILLE — Police say a drunk driver who proved to be more than twice over the legal limit fled from pursuing officers and wound up in Taylorville after saying he was trying to get home to Mount Zion.

The 22-year-old man was arrested the night of Jan. 30 and booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding. Taylorville Police said he blew a .201 on a breath test; the legal limit is .08.

A check of Macon County Circuit Court records show the man was convicted of driving under the influence in October and sentenced to 12 months court supervision and fined $1,000. He was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service work, 10 hours of DUI education and 12 hours of DUI treatment.

A sworn affidavit said his latest arrest came after Blue Mound Police were alerted to an intoxicated driver traveling westbound on Elwin Road. A person was following his vehicle and “giving real time updates” to dispatchers as the vehicle weaved all over the highway and drove in and out of ditches.

Police said they picked the vehicle up after it had turned south on Illinois 48 and was approaching Blue Mound, but the driver fled when an officer tried to stop the vehicle. The driver is described as hitting speeds of 55 mph in a 30 mph zone as he zipped through Stonington before Christian County deputies and Taylorville Police joined the pursuit while the car was approaching Taylorville.

“Taylorville Police did attempt to Stop Stick the vehicle (deployment of tire deflation spikes), however the vehicle avoided the sticks and continued southbound,” said the affidavit.

Police said the driver finally pulled over a mile later and was arrested. “During a Mirandized interview, (the driver) advised he was trying to get home to Mount Zion after coming from Decatur,” the affidavit said. “He had no idea that he was in Taylorville until during the interview, and he advised that he had no reason to come to Taylorville.”

A check of Macon County Jail records shows the man was released the same day of his arrest after posting $7,500 bond on bail set at $75,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.