Police: Eisenhower student accused of making violent threats evaluated at St. Mary's

DECATUR — Police say they took the 18-year-old female student accused of making violent threats about Eisenhower High School to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital twice before booking her into Macon County Jail.
In a sworn affidavit, police said the woman was first taken to the hospital Tuesday night for what Decatur Police Sgt. Chris Copeland described as a psychiatric evaluation.
After that, she was placed in a squad car while handcuffed and became upset, headbutting the divider window and causing a large laceration to her forehead, police said. She was taken back to the hospital and later released and taken to Macon County Jail, where she remained Wednesday afternoon.
The Decatur school district had issued a robocall to parents on Tuesday night about the situation, saying they were working to ensure students' safety and had addressed a threat made on social media. The school district did not describe the nature of the threat.
In the affidavit, police said a school administrator reported receiving a screenshot of the woman's post on the social media platform Snapchat, which said, "Eisenhower high school will die along with every staff member" and "I hope y'all get (expletive) bombed over vacation." The post made a reference to another person that she said had wanted to fight.
Police said the student acknowledged making the post, but said she did not directly threaten to bomb the school, did not harm anyone and "did not know why her statement was so serious," the affidavit said.
It's not clear what led the student to make the post. Denise Swarthout, spokesperson for the district, said officials could not share information related to the incident as it involved student disciplinary actions.
The student is facing a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state’s attorney’s office. She is being held at Macon County Jail on $5,000 bail, meaning she must post $500 to be released.
