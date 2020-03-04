Police: Eisenhower student accused of making violent threats evaluated at St. Mary's

DECATUR — Police say they took the 18-year-old female student accused of making violent threats about Eisenhower High School to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital twice before booking her into Macon County Jail.

In a sworn affidavit, police said the woman was first taken to the hospital Tuesday night for what Decatur Police Sgt. Chris Copeland described as a psychiatric evaluation.

After that, she was placed in a squad car while handcuffed and became upset, headbutting the divider window and causing a large laceration to her forehead, police said. She was taken back to the hospital and later released and taken to Macon County Jail, where she remained Wednesday afternoon.

The Decatur school district had issued a robocall to parents on Tuesday night about the situation, saying they were working to ensure students' safety and had addressed a threat made on social media. The school district did not describe the nature of the threat.