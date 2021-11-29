Police escort Blue Mound mom into her home, arrest armed son, report says

BLUE MOUND — Police had to escort a Blue Mound woman into her own house after she had been locked out by her armed adult son who refused to leave, a sworn affidavit said.

Blue Mound police Chief Chad Lamb said in the affidavit that he and two deputies followed the mom into the house on the afternoon of Nov. 22 and found the 22-year-old son standing in the living room holding a bag of cannabis while a semi-automatic 9mm pistol lay on the coffee table. The gun, reported stolen in Blue Mound, held an extended 30-round magazine and Lamb said police ended up seizing three bags of cannabis with a total weight of 2.5 ounces or 75 grams.

Lamb said the mother had earlier complained to police that her son, on parole for previous offenses, had refused to get out of her home after she had asked him to leave over “issues with his behavior.”

“(She) stated that he told her that he would return and she could not do anything about it,” said Lamb in the affidavit.

The police chief said the son had climbed in through a window after he was locked out of the house and then had locked his mother out. “(She) stated she went around to the window to open it up when (her son) was standing at the window and brandished a black handgun,” added Lamb.

“She advised he had brandished the weapon on several occasions at the residence. She also stated he had been fired from his job and that he was doing drugs and could be under the influence of a controlled substance.”

The son was booked on preliminary charges of possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon and the illegal possession of cannabis.

Macon County Jail records showed he remained in custody Monday with bail set at $250,000, meaning he must post a bond of $25,000 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

