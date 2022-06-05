 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police find evidence of heavy gunfire on a Decatur street

DECATUR — Police report finding evidence of heavy gunfire on a Decatur street, but no signs of anything being hit.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said officers recovered 28 fired bullet casings Friday from a front yard in the 1500 block of North Fairview Avenue. Carroll said they were handgun rounds but there was no indication of bullet damage and no related reports of gunfire.

