Police find many shell casings but no damage on Decatur street

DECATUR — Evidence of heavy gunfire on a Decatur street was discovered Saturday night, but police said they could find no evidence of bullet damage.

Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said officers had been called to the 1400 block of East Grand Avenue at 8:20 p.m.

“A person there had located shell casings on the sidewalk in front of her house,” Earles said. He said officers picked up a total of 24 bullet casings from two different calibers of handgun rounds.

Earles said there was no sign of bullet holes to the person’s home or other bullet-damaged property.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

