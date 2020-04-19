Police find shell casings after gunfire shatters glass screen door of Decatur home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Police said they found a glass screen door shattered by bullets just before 1 a.m. Sunday after responding to reports of shots fired in the 1700 block of North Monroe Street.

Sgt. Brian Earles with Decatur Police said an off-duty officer working nearby at Decatur Memorial Hospital had heard the sound of multiple shots and called the incident in.

Earles said police arriving on scene discovered one spent .40 caliber handgun shell lying in the driveway of the home with the shattered screen door. A police dog was called in and sniffed out another four spent casings lying in the roadway nearby.

“Officers could not get anybody to answer the door of the home and, looking through the windows, they could not see anybody inside,” Earles added.

He said there was no sign anyone had been wounded by the gunfire.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.