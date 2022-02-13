Police find shell casings after reports of gunfire on Decatur street

DECATUR — Patrol officers who went to the 1500 block of North Morgan Street in Decatur early Sunday after residents heard gunfire found shell casings but not much else, police report.

Sgt. Daniel Wise with the Decatur Police Department said calls about shots being fired came in around 1 a.m. and responding officers discovered a couple of 9mm shell casings in the street.

“They didn’t find any damage and there were no people that were reported injured,” Wise added.

