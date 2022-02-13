 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

Police find shell casings after reports of gunfire on Decatur street

Decatur police officers wait while Ameren Illinois linemen crack open a gas meter that had been hit by a bullet. The officers were looking for evidence and managed to recover a bullet fragment from the meter. READ MORE HERE.

DECATUR — Patrol officers who went to the 1500 block of North Morgan Street in Decatur early Sunday after residents heard gunfire found shell casings but not much else, police report.

Sgt. Daniel Wise with the Decatur Police Department said calls about shots being fired came in around 1 a.m. and responding officers discovered a couple of 9mm shell casings in the street.

Decatur man guilty of previous gun offense gets arrested after firing bullet, prosecutors say

“They didn’t find any damage and there were no people that were reported injured,” Wise added.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

