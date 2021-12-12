Police find shell casings but no signs of damage after Decatur gunfire

DECATUR — Police patrols called to a report of shots fired early Saturday recovered shell casings but saw no signs of bullet damage.

Sgt. Timothy Maxwell with the Decatur Police Department said calls about gunfire in the area of North 22nd and East Locust streets came in about 2:14 a.m.

“Officers who went to the area found seven spent shell casings, but they didn’t find anything that had been hit,” Maxwell added.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

