Police find spent shell casings but no cooperation after shots fired on Decatur street

DECATUR — Police report finding three spent bullet casings and no cooperation after they investigated reports of shots fired on a Decatur street early Sunday.

Sgt. Brian Earles with Decatur Police said officers responded after 3 a.m. to eye-witness reports coming from the area of East Walnut and North Charles streets about a possible fight and shots being fired.

“Upon arrival we saw about 10 people gathered who were uncooperative and didn’t want to give any information,” added Earles. “An officer located three spent 9mm shell casings in the intersection.”

Police checked the area but did not find any signs of anyone injured or bullet damage to property.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

