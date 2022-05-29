Police find spent shell casings on Decatur street

DECATUR — Someone opened fire, and kept firing, on a Decatur street, but mystery surrounds exactly when and what they were shooting at.

Sgt. Daniel Wise with the Decatur Police Department said 23 spent 9mm shell casings were recovered Friday afternoon from the roadway in the 400 block of East Waggoner Street.

Wise said police don’t know when or under what circumstances the gunfire occurred, and had no reports of injuries or bullet damage from the area.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.