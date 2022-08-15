Police: Gang member said he carries gun because Decatur is 'dangerous'

DECATUR — Police report arresting an armed member of a street gang who told them he needed a gun because of “how dangerous it is in the city.”

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Sirspartucas M. Saunders, 18, was arrested just after 12 a.m. July 25 after a brief car chase and foot pursuit.

Officer Jacob Stewart, a member of the police Community Action Team which targets illegal guns and drugs, said Saunders had fled inside a home in the 300 block of South Webster Street and tried to shut the door in the officer's face.

Stewart said he chased him around the house until Saunders gave up and was arrested. The officer said Saunders initially lied about his identity but acknowledged "that's me" when the correct name appeared on the officer's field computer.

Stewart described the man as a “self-proclaimed East Side gang affiliate” who was wanted on outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest. A loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun had been found in his car and Stewart quoted Saunders as saying he lied about his identity because of the illegally owned weapon.

“He stated it was his gun that he had purchased for $150 off a ‘crack head’ in Decatur a few weeks ago,” said Stewart. “He advised he carries a gun for protection because of how dangerous it is in the city.”

Saunders was arraigned July 29 on charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting police and obstructing justice. He is due back in Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed he was freed August 10 after posting $7,500 bond on bail set at $75,000; prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $100,000.