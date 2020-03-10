Police: Gun, drugs found during search of Decatur man's residence

DECATUR — Police said they arrested a 33-year-old man who told them he was selling the drugs found in his residence to take care of his children.

A sworn affidavit said Decatur police officers executed a search warrant Monday at the man's home in the 400 block of North 35th Street. The man told them that there was cannabis and cocaine in the residence and that he sold the drugs to take care of his two children, according to the affidavit.

Officers found a plastic bag which contained 26 grams of a white powdery substance that later tested positive for cocaine. They also found a Ruger SR-45 semiautomatic handgun and two loaded magazines, as well as $9,000 in cash, the affidavit said. The man is not allowed to own a firearm because he is a convicted felon.

The suspect is being held at Macon County Jail with bail set at $300,000, meaning he would need to post $30,000 to bond out. He faces preliminary charges of manufacturing/delivery of more than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of a weapon by a felon. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

