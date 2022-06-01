Police: Gunman opens fire at fishermen near Lake Decatur

DECATUR — Police report that a man walked up to three young people fishing in Lake Decatur, announced “I’ll kill all three y’all” and opened fire in their direction as they fled.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the victims, two men aged 19 and 20 and an 18-year-old woman, had been fishing Tuesday evening in Nelson Park near the Lake Patrol and Beach House area when the masked 18-year-old gunman approached them.

The 19-year-old male victim is quoted as telling police he knew the man slightly by his nickname “TayTay”. He said he just walked up to them, threatened to shoot them, and pulled a handgun from his waistband.

The three victims told police they “started quickly walking up the hill” toward 22nd Street with the gunman in pursuit.

“(The 20-year-old victim) advised when he was near the guardrail at the intersection of Cantrell and 22nd Street, the man was trailing them and began firing from the firearm approximately three times at them,” said the affidavit, which was signed by Officer Clayton Zilz.

The 20-year-old said he fled westbound on Cantrell Street, pursued by the gunman who followed him for about two more blocks before breaking off the chase. The other two victims sought refuge inside the nearby business, where an employee said they burst in asking for help shortly after she had heard the sound of gunshots.

Police responded swiftly and caught up with the gunman at the intersection of South 20th and Decatur streets. Zilz said he refused commands to stop and fled on foot but was overtaken and arrested in the 1700 block of East Johns Avenue.

Zilz said a Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his K-9 partner Maco backtracked the gunman’s flightpath and the dog sniffed out a 9mm handgun with a missing magazine. The magazine was not found but Zilz said police did recover two spent 9mm bullet casings from the area where the gun had been fired.

Questioned by police, Zilz quoted the man as admitting he had opened fire but claimed it had been in “self-defense.” The officer noted the man was wearing an ankle monitor and had been sentenced to eight months at a youth detention center in December of 2021 following a conviction for residential burglary.

After Tuesday’s arrest, he was booked on preliminary charges of the aggravated discharge and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was also charged with the unlawful possession of a handgun, resisting/obstructing police and obstructing justice.

A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $100,000, meaning he must post a bond of $10,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

