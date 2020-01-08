Police: Gunshot victim tells Decatur officers masked subject shot him, didn't give specifics

DECATUR — A Decatur man told officers he was shot in the leg by an unknown man Tuesday night, but kept information vague, police say.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers were sent around 10:30 p.m. to Decatur Memorial Hospital. It was there that a 26-year-old gunshot victim told them a masked man approached him and attempted to hit him with a gun as he exited his vehicle on Decatur’s east side.

Copeland said the gunshot victim told police he got back inside his vehicle, and the masked man shot him in the right buttock.

“We don’t know where it happened, because he just said it was ‘out east,’” Copeland said. “He was very vague.”

The incident is under investigation by the Decatur Police Department.

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

