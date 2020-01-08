You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: Gunshot victim tells Decatur officers masked subject shot him, didn't give specifics
0 comments

Police: Gunshot victim tells Decatur officers masked subject shot him, didn't give specifics

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur man told officers he was shot in the leg by an unknown man Tuesday night, but kept information vague, police say.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers were sent around 10:30 p.m. to Decatur Memorial Hospital. It was there that a 26-year-old gunshot victim told them a masked man approached him and attempted to hit him with a gun as he exited his vehicle on Decatur’s east side. 

Copeland said the gunshot victim told police he got back inside his vehicle, and the masked man shot him in the right buttock.

“We don’t know where it happened, because he just said it was ‘out east,’” Copeland said. “He was very vague.”

The incident is under investigation by the Decatur Police Department.

2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News