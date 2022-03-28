Police: Harristown man refuses to leave jail lobby, stays as an inmate

DECATUR — A Harristown man who refused to leave the lobby of the Macon County Jail wound up staying as an inmate after he fought a prolonged struggle and wrestling match with police, a sworn affidavit said.

Trouble flared on the afternoon of March 11 when the 39-year-old man was yelling and refusing to leave the lobby as Macon County Sheriff’s officers were attempting to edge him down the stairs and out of the building, the affidavit said.

At one point the man was described as standing close to officers and thrusting his chest at them, and then began swinging his arms, slapping Sgt. R.D. Atkins in the chest with a hat, according to Atkins, who signed the affidavit.

“I told (him) he was under arrest and reached for his arm to place him in handcuffs,” said Atkins. “He pulled away. Sgt. (Scott) Flannery attempted to grab him and he began to pull away backwards from us.”

The struggle escalated with the man eventually face down on the floor but constantly moving to try and prevent police from handcuffing him. “Sgt. Flannery and I were on top of (him), and he flipped over and I landed on my back with (him) on top of me,” said Atkins. “Sgt. Flannery flipped him back over. I was able to grab and hold onto (the man’s) left arm and, while holding it, he continually attempted to pull it away from me.”

Atkins said the man was able to snatch the handcuffs out of Sgt. Flannery’s hands as the struggle continued, but the police began to gain the upper hand after they were reinforced with the arrival of two other officers.

“We were then able to place handcuffs on (him) as he continued resisting us,” said Atkins. “He continued to resist while escorted to the jail and through the initial intake at the jail. The physical altercation had lasted approximately four minutes before we were able to put handcuffs on him.”

The man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting/obstructing police. Atkins checked the man’s record and noted he had been the subject of six previous assault charges and had two convictions.

A check of jail records Monday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $50,000, meaning he must post a bond of $5,000 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

