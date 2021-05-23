 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police hunt armed robber of Forsyth gas station
0 comments
alert top story

Police hunt armed robber of Forsyth gas station

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

FORSYTH — Police are hunting an armed robber who held up the Circle K gas station in Forsyth early Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sgt. Jason Brown with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect struck at 1 a.m. and grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing. Any witnesses to the crime or with information can call the sheriff’s office at (217) 424-1319 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

More than a dozen killed in Italy cable car crash

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Slain officer's body escorted through Decatur

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News