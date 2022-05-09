Police hunt Decatur man accused of stabbing two women

DECATUR — The search continued Monday for a Decatur man who smashed his way into a house and inflicted stab wounds in an attempt to kill his girlfriend and a woman she was visiting, police report.

Decatur police Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said the attack happened about 8:15 p.m. Thursday at the residence in the 2800 block of East Locust Street.

Carroll said the man’s 43-year-old girlfriend was visiting with a 51-year-old friend and was planning to break off her relationship with the assailant.

“They heard banging on the door and when they opened it to see who it was, this man was standing there,” said Carroll. “They tried to close the door and he basically kicked the door open and went in and stabbed them with a sharp instrument.”

Carroll said the younger woman was stabbed in the lower abdomen and the other woman was wounded in the lower back and arm. Both are recovering after treatment at hospital.

“The 49-year-old suspect is now wanted on home invasion and attempted murder charges,” Carroll added.

