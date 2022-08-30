Police hunt two more suspects in Decatur murder

DECATUR — Detectives Tuesday named two more suspects they are hunting in a Decatur murder case that has already seen one arrest.

Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery named the new suspects as Omari C. Walker, 18, and Kyle Escoe, also aged 18. Both are being sought on preliminary charges of first degree murder on warrants set with $2 million bail.

Rosenbery said they are wanted in the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland, 24, who died in hospital from his wounds in the early hours of Aug. 14.

A third suspect, Dionte A. Robinson, 24, was arrested on first degree murder charges Aug. 18 after being intercepted by members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force. Robinson remains held in the Macon County Jail with his bail set at $2 million.

“This investigation is still ongoing,” said Rosenbery. “Anyone with information about this incident or the location of Kyle Escoe or Omari Walker is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, 217-424-2734, or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.”

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.