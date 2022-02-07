Police identify Decatur burglary suspect by asking his mom

DECATUR — Police knew just whom to go to when they wanted to identify and arrest a Decatur burglary suspect who fled from them: they asked his mom.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 71-year-old woman had no trouble recognizing her 50-year-old son from surveillance video captured during a house burglary on Dec. 20. And, as an added bonus, the affidavit said she also identified an accomplice seen with her son in the video; the accomplice is now being sought by police.

Detective Benjamin Massey, who signed the affidavit, said police had been alerted to a burglary in progress at the time after an alarm system had been tripped. They found French doors at the house in the 500 block of West William Street had been smashed.

“Officers performed a protective sweep of the residence,” said Massey. “While doing this, a white male wearing a tan Carhartt jacket, jeans and ball cap entered the residence. Upon (officers) contacting him, the white male fled on foot to the north. He was not located.”

Police found the house had been looted of a 65-inch television, a sound bar and surround sound equipment and various tools including a chainsaw.

The homeowner later provided police with surveillance video which showed the white male moving around inside the house along with a black male accomplice. Massey said a police sergeant who viewed the video thought he recognized the white male, “although he had not seen him in years.”

Massey said police then had the idea of contacting the man’s mother and, when she was shown the surveillance footage on Jan. 25, she made the positive identification of the white male as her son and told police she recognized his accomplice, too.

Detectives also did not have to travel far to find and arrest the woman’s son: he was already being held in the Macon County Jail on seven charges of aggravated identity theft.

He was booked on a new preliminary charge of residential burglary and a check of jail records Monday showed that he remained in custody with bail set at $105,000, meaning he must post a bond of $10,500 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

