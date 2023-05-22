DECATUR — Detectives are investigating after the body of a Decatur man who had been shot to death was found in rural Macon County, a news statement from the coroner said Monday.

The remains were identified as James Earl Taylor, 51, who was formally pronounced dead on May 19 after the discovery in the 5700 block of North Country Club Road.

“Mr. Taylor was discovered through information called in by a passerby,” said Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day.

“The preliminary cause of death was found to be gunshot trauma. A positive identification was made through dental records comparison with X-rays taken at the time of autopsy.”

Day said the State Police is conducting a criminal investigation into the death and an inquest is pending.

