Police investigate after Decatur woman and her home targeted by gunfire

DECATUR — A Decatur woman tells police gunmen
targeted her and her home in back-to-back incidents Friday night.
Decatur police said they are working to untangle exactly what happened, and report finding multiple spent shell casings.
Sgt. Daniel Wise said the 43-year-old woman said she was
shot at by a masked gunman holding an “Army-looking gun” who leaned out of a following car and opened fire as she was out driving at 9:24 p.m.
Wise said officers who went to the scene of the shooting found four spent .22 shell casings in the area of East Prairie Avenue and North Jasper Street.
“She said she then drove to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office to seek safety which she said worked out in her favor because the man in the other car did not pursue,” added Wise.
The woman said that, at about the same time as the car gunfire incident, she discovered her home on East William Street was also targeted by gunfire after reviewing surveillance video. Wise said police found two spent .40 caliber shell casings in the roadway outside but no signs of bullet damage after responding to the area.
As for why the woman would be the victim of gun violence, that remains a mystery. Wise said she told police she had no idea why anyone would want to shoot at her.
Joseph A. Williams
Joseph A. Williams faces preliminary charges of aggravated resisting a peace officer, obstruction of justice, possession of machine gun and weapon by a felon, aggravated discharge of a weapon and unlawful use of weapon, and attempted murder of a peace officer in connection with the shooting of a Decatur police officer on Jan. 8, 2022.
William A. Hosea
William A. Hosea faces preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and endangering the life of a child in connection with the Jan. 6 shooting of a 3-year-old child.
Randolph Hayes
Randolph Hayes is pleading not guilty to a charge of burglary. Prosecutors allege he stole a landline phone and then tried to sell it back to the victim. He was on parole at the time after having been convicted of an earlier burglary offense.
Byron D. Theus
Byron D. Theus Jr. is pleading not guilty to multiple counts of home invasion,
armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping in connection with a home invasion the night of Nov. 20, 2018. READ MORE
Jetrevius O. Jarrett
Jetrevius O. Jarrett has been arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of Efrem O. Jones.
Phillip Gehrken
Phillip J. Gehrken, 52, of Forsyth has pleaded not guilty to three alternate counts of first degree murder stemming from the July 11 fatal shooting of 51-year-old victim Kevin Cooper.
Emmanuel White
Emmanuel White, 18, is charged in Moultrie County with two counts of armed violence, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a stolen/converted motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and defacing identification marks on a firearm.
Defendant was sentenced to 36 months probation in November after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen firearm in a plea deal that saw all other charges dismissed. He was also sentenced to 149 days in jail with credit for 149 days already served.
Aaron L. Hand
Aaron L. Hand, 33, was sentenced to 14 years in prison Jan. 20 after pleading guilty to a charge of committing aggravated kidnapping while armed with a knife. The case dates to Jan. 13, 2021, when Hand, a registered sex predator, tried to abduct a female customer of the Macon gas station where he was then working.
