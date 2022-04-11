Police investigate after Decatur woman and her home targeted by gunfire

DECATUR — A Decatur woman tells police gunmen targeted her and her home in back-to-back incidents Friday night.

Decatur police said they are working to untangle exactly what happened, and report finding multiple spent shell casings.

Sgt. Daniel Wise said the 43-year-old woman said she was shot at by a masked gunman holding an “Army-looking gun” who leaned out of a following car and opened fire as she was out driving at 9:24 p.m.

Wise said officers who went to the scene of the shooting found four spent .22 shell casings in the area of East Prairie Avenue and North Jasper Street.

“She said she then drove to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office to seek safety which she said worked out in her favor because the man in the other car did not pursue,” added Wise.

The woman said that, at about the same time as the car gunfire incident, she discovered her home on East William Street was also targeted by gunfire after reviewing surveillance video. Wise said police found two spent .40 caliber shell casings in the roadway outside but no signs of bullet damage after responding to the area.

As for why the woman would be the victim of gun violence, that remains a mystery. Wise said she told police she had no idea why anyone would want to shoot at her.

