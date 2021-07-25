Police investigate after vehicle hit with object thrown from Decatur overpass

DECATUR — Police are investigating after a vehicle's windshield was smashed by an object hurled from the top of the overpass in the 2600 block of North Oakland Avenue.

The incident happened around 8:28 p.m. Saturday and completed Decatur police reports had not been filed Sunday morning. But Det. Sgt. Chris Copeland said reports from the scene said a woman had called 911 asking for an ambulance because someone was injured with “glass in his face.”

Copeland said a male and female had been observed walking on the overpass and were seen to throw an object that hit the vehicle as it was driving underneath.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

