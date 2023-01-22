 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police investigate death of 19-year-old Atwood man

  • 0

ATWOOD — Police and the Piatt County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of 19-year-old Atwood man Eian W. Urban.

Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross said Urban’s body was found at 7:20 a.m. Friday after police were called to the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue.

In a news release, Bross said the cause of Urban’s death remains under investigation and an autopsy had been scheduled for Saturday. Neither Bross nor the coroner’s office were available to provide updates when contacted Sunday.

Atwood woman's death considered a 'tragic accident'

Bross, in his news release, appeared to address rumors that circulated in the wake of Urban’s death. “There is no danger to the public,” said the chief.

People are also reading…

“Rumors of any other decedents found in the area are false.”

Urban’s family has created an account to help with funeral expenses at gofund.me/baa8659f.

The disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito and the recovery of her body have received major coverage in news and social media since August. 

Urban’s death is the second recent fatal tragedy to strike the small village, population around 1,100. On Dec. 27, search teams found the body of 20-year-old Atwood resident Karen Fennessy in a field west of the village.

Fennessy had gone missing from her home the evening of Dec. 22 and autopsy results showed she had frozen to death. The coroner’s office had described her death as a “tragic accident.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News