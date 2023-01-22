Police investigate death of 19-year-old Atwood man

ATWOOD — Police and the Piatt County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of 19-year-old Atwood man Eian W. Urban.

Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross said Urban’s body was found at 7:20 a.m. Friday after police were called to the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue.

In a news release, Bross said the cause of Urban’s death remains under investigation and an autopsy had been scheduled for Saturday. Neither Bross nor the coroner’s office were available to provide updates when contacted Sunday.

Bross, in his news release, appeared to address rumors that circulated in the wake of Urban’s death. “There is no danger to the public,” said the chief.

“Rumors of any other decedents found in the area are false.”

Urban’s family has created an account to help with funeral expenses at gofund.me/baa8659f.

Urban’s death is the second recent fatal tragedy to strike the small village, population around 1,100. On Dec. 27, search teams found the body of 20-year-old Atwood resident Karen Fennessy in a field west of the village.

Fennessy had gone missing from her home the evening of Dec. 22 and autopsy results showed she had frozen to death. The coroner’s office had described her death as a “tragic accident.”

Amelia Earhart and 15 other unsolved American mysteries Amelia Earhart The Lizzie Borden murders The Roswell incident JFK assassination and Lee Harvey Oswald slaying The abandoned Mary Celeste The JonBenét Ramsey murder The Zodiac Killer The Great Serpent Mound Sailing stones of Death Valley D.B. Cooper The Levelland event The Texas Killing Fields The Roanoke Colony Jimmy Hoffa Bermuda Triangle Beale ciphers