Police investigate death of 19-year-old Atwood man

ATWOOD — Police and the Piatt County Coroner’s Office are investigating
the death of 19-year-old Atwood man Eian W. Urban.
Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross said Urban’s body was found at 7:20 a.m. Friday after police were called to the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue.
In a news release, Bross said the cause of Urban’s death remains under investigation and an autopsy had been scheduled for Saturday. Neither Bross nor the coroner’s office were available to provide updates when contacted Sunday.
Bross, in his news release, appeared to address rumors that circulated in the wake of Urban’s death. “There is no danger to the public,” said the chief.
“Rumors of any other decedents found in the area are false.”
Urban’s family has created an account to help with funeral expenses at
gofund.me/baa8659f.
The disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito and the recovery of her body have received major coverage in news and social media since August.
Urban’s death is the second recent fatal tragedy to strike the small village, population around 1,100. On Dec. 27, search teams found the body of 20-year-old Atwood resident
Karen Fennessy in a field west of the village.
Fennessy had gone missing from her home the evening of Dec. 22 and autopsy results showed she had frozen to death. The coroner’s office had described her death as a “tragic accident.”
