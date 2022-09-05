Police investigate gunfire, fight at Decatur bar

DECATUR — Police are investigating the case of a man who fired a gun outside of a Decatur bar before getting into a wrestling match with one of the patrons.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the suspect still had the gun in his waistband during the struggle around 12:50 a.m. Monday inside the Port Royal Gastropub, 2880 North Oakland Ave.

“After a while as these two guys were wrestling, the gun fell out of the suspect’s waistband,” Carroll added. “And then an employee picked it up and unloaded it and gave it back to the man. The wrestling match had stopped and the man left.”

Carroll said the man had been seen earlier “waving a gun around” in the Port Royal parking lot before firing once into the air. The man was being sought Monday on preliminary charges of aggravated assault and firearms offenses.

A message left Monday afternoon with the Port Royal seeking comment was not immediately returned.