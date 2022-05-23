Police investigate gunfire on Decatur streets Sunday evening and night

DECATUR — Police reported two incidents of gunfire on Decatur streets Sunday evening and Sunday night.

Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said a 25-year-old man’s car was hit by bullets just before 7 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Water Street.

Rosenbery, speaking Monday, said officers noted bullet damage to the vehicle and recovered five shell casings from the scene. He said police were pursuing leads and this remained an active investigation.

The second burst of gunfire was reported at 9:29 p.m. in the 3900 block of Camelot Circle. “Officers located multiple shell casings in the parking lot but no one was shot and it does not appear that anything was struck at the location,” Rosenbery said.

The gunfire had been reported by a 20-year-old man but he could not be contacted when police arrived. Rosenbery said it was unclear who or what was the target of the gunfire.

