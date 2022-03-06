 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigate shots fired incident, homicide on the same night in Decatur

  • SCOTT PERRY,

Numerous Decatur police cars and officers at the scene of a shot's fired call in the parking lot of the Mount Zion Road McDonald's in Decatur on Saturday night.

DECATUR — Residents in the 900 block of North Van Dyke Street in Decatur told police they heard what was described as a shoot-out between the occupants of two cars around 8:35 p.m. Saturday.

The vehicles fled the scene and Sgt. Daniel Wise with Decatur police said patrol officers responding to the area found a parked vehicle with a bullet hole through the windshield and a garage that appeared to have been hit by gunfire.

“They also found eight 9mm shell casings nearby in the 900 block of West View Street,” he added.

The timing of the gunfire puts it about an hour before officers were rushing to the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant at 1909 Mount Zion Road after another call of shots fired.

Police had pursued a car fleeing from the parking lot which they pulled over, finding inside a mortally wounded 17-year-old male who died at the scene as officers tried to save him.

Detectives were continuing to work that case Sunday and Wise said the gunfire incidents did not appear to be linked. “There is no connection that we’re aware of at this particular moment,” he added.

Police have issued an appeal for help and information. Call the Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2736 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

