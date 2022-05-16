 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigate two incidents of Decatur gunfire Sunday night

DECATUR — Trouble broke out among women enjoying a party at a Decatur bar Sunday night and police said the violence escalated before someone pulled a gun and fired a single shot.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said the shot rang out around 8:30 p.m. in the back parking lot of the business in the 2000 block of East Wood Street. “It looks like a bunch of girls had a disagreement back there and got into a fight,” he said.

“Somebody pulled a gun and fired one shot into the air,” adding that there were no reports of gunshot injuries.

Carroll noted there had also been gun trouble earlier Sunday at 6:15 p.m. in the 900 block of East Elmhurst Street with another report of a firearm being fired in a residential area.

“Neighbors heard a gunshot and saw a man in the backyard of one of the houses,” added Carroll. “One witness said they saw him shoot a handgun into the air.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

