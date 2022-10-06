Police investigate 'violent threats' made by Decatur LSA student

DECATUR — An incident of what police described as “violent threats” made by a 17-year-old male student at the Lutheran School Association High School in Decatur is now under investigation.
Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said patrol officers were dispatched to the school at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday in response to the threats.
“We conducted a preliminary investigation and right now I have it assigned to a detective in our juvenile division,” Rosenbery told the Herald-Review.
Rosenbery said he would not comment on the nature of the threats or how they were made.
“We’re going to be doing some investigations on the tech side, those are still pending, looking at how the threats were made,” he added.
Rosenbery said the student involved is not being held in detention, and he said he didn’t know what his status was with the school.
Brian Booth, executive director of the LSA, said in a statement Thursday: “We are working closely with the Decatur Police Department as there is an ongoing investigation involving one of our students.
“We are taking every measure to ensure the safety of our students and had a great school day today. We have been sharing consistent communication with the parents and students about what's going on and working to dispel any false information that has been circulating. We appreciate prayers and support for our school community!”
Staff Writer Valerie Wells contributed to this report.
