Police investigating Decatur shooting that wounded 19-year-old man

DECATUR — Detectives are trying to figure out whether an armed Decatur man caught hurrying away from a crime scene where a victim was wounded was the gunman who shot him.

Sgt. Brian Earles with Decatur Police said the wounded man showed up in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital on Friday evening with a bullet wound to his leg. Taken by private car, the 19-year-old man was being dropped off as police arrived just after 7 p.m. at the scene of the shooting, in the 900 block of North Van Dyke Street, in response to reports of both shots fired and someone being hit.

“Upon arrival, officers see the the subject leaving the scene rapidly on foot,” added Earles. “During a pat-down search the officers located a 9mm handgun, and it’s loaded.”

The man denied being involved in the shooting and Earles said Sunday that police were awaiting the results of tests for gunshot residue.

“The subject was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon,” Earles said. These are preliminary charges and subject to review by the state attorney’s office.