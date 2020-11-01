 Skip to main content
Police investigating fatal shooting in Decatur
DECATUR — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man who was found dead in a Decatur front yard Sunday afternoon. 

Lt. Brian Cleary of the Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched around 4 p.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of North Rosedale after a report of shots fired. Police found the man, who appeared to have been shot, in a yard when they arrived. 

Cleary said in a statement Sunday night that there was no suspect information, and detectives were continuing to process the crime scene. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 217-424-2734. People who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

Police have no further information to release at this time, Cleary said. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

