Police investigating shooting of Decatur 3-year-old find sex offender, report says

DECATUR — Police investigating the shooting a 3-year-old Decatur boy encountered a wanted sex offender and arrested him for sex offender registration offenses, a sworn affidavit reveals.

The 20-year-old man was among those questioned while detectives were investigating how the child was wounded and suffered life-threatening injuries to both legs Tuesday night. The child remains in critical condition in hospital in St. Louis.

The affidavit said the 20-year-old was wanted for breaking the sex offender registry rules by failing to live at his listed address in Clinton and failing to notify police of his new address. Clinton police had checked his last known address in September and found him gone, the affidavit said.

“On Jan. 4 at approximately 11:30 p.m. (the offender) was located at 518 West Sawyer Street during a shooting investigation involving a 3-year-old victim,” said the affidavit, which was signed by Detective Charles Hendricks.

“(The man) is a non-compliant Juvenile Sex Offender in the State of Illinois. He was located in Decatur Police Department jurisdiction and is subject to arrest per Illinois statute.”

The offender’s original sex offenses date to when he was 10 and 13-years-old and involved victims who were aged 10 and 6. He is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, which means registering the address where he is living with police.

A check of Macon County Circuit Court records shows he has a previous conviction for flouting the sex offender registry rules by failing to notify a new address. He had pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 24 months probation in March.

The man was booked on a new preliminary charge of violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act while having a previous registration conviction. A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed he remained held in custody; bail is set at $15,000, which means he must post a bond of $1,500 to be released.

On Jan. 6 police announced they had arrested William A. Hosea IV, aged 20, on preliminary charges of the reckless discharge of a firearm and endangering the life of a child in connection with the shooting. Hosea also remained in jail Sunday with bail set at $100,000, requiring a bond of $10,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

