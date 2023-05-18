OAKLEY — Police said Thursday they were hunting for a killer after the body of a man was found near Oakley.

Macon County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Sgt. Scott Flannery said the body of a 33-year-old man was discovered in the 4700 block of North Oakley Road at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday.

A statement said a homicide investigation was launched after deputies were called to the scene following reports of “an injured person down.”

Flannery said an intense investigation is now underway involving the sheriff's office detective bureau with the assistance of forensic experts from the Illinois State Police.

“I can tell you some initial suspect information didn’t pan out last night and so we had to go at a different angle,” Flannery said Thursday. “And we’re now looking into some solid leads.”

