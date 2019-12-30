Police: Macon resident fights off Decatur man who kicks in home's window, comes inside at 1 a.m.

MACON — Prosecutors have filed preliminary criminal charges against a Decatur man who police say broke into a Macon home and was fought off by a resident and his roommate.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Dunn Street in Macon, court documents said Monday. The resident, 26, was on his living room couch at about 1 a.m. and heard his dog bark, so he got up and saw a man kicking in a front window of the house, according to a sworn affidavit. The man had what appeared to be a gun, the document said.

The sworn affidavit said the resident and a 32-year-old roommate fought the man for several minutes and the gun was retrieved; it was later identified as a Daisy brand BB gun.

The man was booked into the Macon County Jail and is facing preliminary charges of home invasion, battery and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held in lieu of $25,000.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.

The resident told the Herald & Review that he had never met the man before the incident.

