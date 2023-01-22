 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police make arrest after Moweaqua cemetery is damaged

  • 0

MOWEAQUA — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was in custody after causing “significant damage” to a cemetery in Moweaqua.

A news release posted on the office’s Facebook page said police had been notified of “damage done by a vehicle” to Tolly Cemetery on Friday.

Greenwood Cemetery out to scare off vandals

Pictures posted by the sheriff’s office show smashed fencing, toppled headstones and heavy tire tracks gouged through the grass and crisscrossing the rural cemetery.

You can thank the 1600s for part of today's trending news. Vandals spray painted Plymouth Rock and a knockoff Rembrandt painting turns out to be real. Find out more on today's 5 to Know!

The news release thanked Flat Branch Commissioner Brandon Etherton for assistance in the investigation and said police had also received “several calls from concerned citizens” who were also thanked for their help.

People are also reading…

No one from the sheriff’s office was available to comment Sunday.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News