Police make arrest after Moweaqua cemetery is damaged

MOWEAQUA — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was in custody after causing “significant damage” to a cemetery in Moweaqua.

A news release posted on the office’s Facebook page said police had been notified of “damage done by a vehicle” to Tolly Cemetery on Friday.

Pictures posted by the sheriff’s office show smashed fencing, toppled headstones and heavy tire tracks gouged through the grass and crisscrossing the rural cemetery.

The news release thanked Flat Branch Commissioner Brandon Etherton for assistance in the investigation and said police had also received “several calls from concerned citizens” who were also thanked for their help.

No one from the sheriff’s office was available to comment Sunday.

