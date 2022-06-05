Police make three arrests in $9,000 Decatur cigarette theft

DECATUR — Police report the arrests of three Decatur men who took part in a scheme to distract a store worker while an accomplice stole cigarettes valued at nearly $9,000.

Sworn Decatur police affidavits said the theft occurred around 1 a.m. May 3 at JB Hawks Discount Tobacco and Vape, 2553 N. 22nd St.

Detective Brad Hall said officers reviewed video surveillance from the store which showed the burglary as it happened. The three men charged, who were part of the distraction scheme, are seen keeping the employee busy while a fourth male suspect goes behind a counter and stuffs packets of cigarettes into a “black, contractor-style garbage bag.”

Hall said the masked man who actually took the cigarettes has not yet been identified, but the three others involved, aged 43, 35 and 25, were recognizable on the surveillance tape. They were rounded up and arrested between June 1 and June 2 and all denied any involvement.

Hall said the 25-year-old even denied speaking with or knowing the masked suspect who did the stealing. “I showed (him) the video surveillance clearly (showing him) interacting with that male,” said Hall.

“(The 25-year-old) then became angry and the interview was terminated.”

All three men were booked on preliminary charges of burglary, and the 25-year-old and the 35-year-old have since been released on bail on condition they stay away from JB Hawks.

The third man, aged 43, remained in custody Sunday with his bail set at $15,000, requiring him to post a bond of $1,500 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

