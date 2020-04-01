Police: Man arrested after battering girlfriend, threatening family in Decatur yard

DECATUR — Police say a 26-year-old man was arrested on preliminary charges Monday evening after repeatedly pushing his girlfriend's head into a car window and threatening relatives.

Police wrote in a sworn affidavit that the woman said he pushed her head against the front passenger window, then roughly pulled her back toward him by her hair or clothing.

They were driving to the man's mother's house in the 2000 block of East Johns Avenue, where he was arrested after police were told he had been seen battering family members in the front yard, the affidavit said.

The suspect was intoxicated and resisted arrest several times before complying, police say.

The affidavit said a neighbor recorded a video that showed the man charging at his mother and pulling his arm back as if to hit her at least twice as she sat on the front porch steps.

Before police arrived, the man "threatened that if anyone called the police he would get out of jail and kill everyone," the affidavit said.