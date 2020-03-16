You are the owner of this article.
Police: Man arrested after foot chase near Decatur apartment complex
Police: Man arrested after foot chase near Decatur apartment complex

DECATUR — Police said they arrested a man after chasing him on foot for 40 minutes near Timber Cove apartments. 

Decatur police Sgt. Shawn Guenther said the 30-year-old man was arrested after he ran from a vacant residence across from Muffley Elementary School at 88 S. Country Club Road.  

Police chased the man through the parking lot of Timber Cove apartments at 1703 S. Country Club Rd. The man at one point crossed through Lake Decatur where it runs behind the apartment complex and hid in the area until police ultimately found and arrested him, Guenther said. 

The man is currently in police custody at a hospital. Officers are investigating docks near Lake Decatur. 

This is a developing story and will be updated

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

