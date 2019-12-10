You are the owner of this article.
Police: Man arrested after yelling at cars, alarming residents downtown Decatur

DECATUR — Police say a 36-year-old man who appeared to be practicing kung fu moves, flailed his arms and yelled at passing vehicles Monday in downtown Decatur was arrested after complaints to police. 

Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers were sent to Prairie Avenue and Main Street when a caller told police a man, about 6 feet tall, wearing a blue coat and flip flops, was in the area all morning, progressively becoming more aggressive. 

When officers made contact with the man, he moved his arms as if he was meditating, tilted his head backward and made illogical comments while contorting his body in strange positions, Copeland said. 

He said another caller, an employee of a downtown business, told police the 36-year-old man was walking up and down Main Street all morning, yelling and waving his arms, prompting several customers to be alarmed and disturbed. 

The man was arrested and is facing a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct. He is being held in the Macon County Jail in exchange for $700.

