Police: Man escapes, caught next night after jumping into Lake Decatur

DECATUR— An Argenta man was arrested Monday night following a 40-minute foot chase with police officers that involved him jumping into Lake Decatur, court documents say.
The chase began after Decatur police arrived to investigate a report of a person repeatedly entering a vacant home along South Country Club Road.
The 30-year-old man, who police determined also was wanted in connection with a domestic incident Sunday night, fled from the officer on foot through the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex and jumped into Lake Decatur off of a dock, according to police.
WASHINGTON — A Chicago woman in her 60s became the first person to die in Illinois after contracting the coronavirus, the governor announced …
The man was found by police in an neighborhood west of the apartment complex. A sworn affidavit said the suspect was found with a box of .22 caliber ammunition.
On Sunday, police say they came into contact with the same man after receiving a call from his ex-girlfriend saying he had threatened her and refused to let her out of the car they were in.
You have free articles remaining.
"She could tell he was high on meth," according to a sworn statement by police, and she made numerous attempts to exit the vehicle, but he kept locking the door. She also said he slapped her in the face and threw things at her, police say.
The woman stayed on the phone line with dispatch, allowing officers to locate the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Police say the man fled into a wooded area as officers attempted to stop the vehicle Sunday in the 3100 block of North 22nd Street.
He was booked into Macon County Jail on Monday night on preliminary charges of unlawful restraint, resisting an officer, resisting and obstructing a peace officer and illegal possession of ammunition without a FOID card. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State Attorney's Office.
The man remains in custody in the Macon County Jail on $40,000 bail, requiring him to post $4,000 to be released.
Mugshots from the Herald & Review
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten