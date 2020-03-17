Police: Man escapes police, caught next night after jumping into Lake Decatur

DECATUR— An Argenta man was arrested Monday night following a 40-minute foot chase with police officers that involved him jumping into Lake Decatur, court documents say.

The chase began after Decatur police arrived to investigate a report of a person repeatedly entering a vacant home along South Country Club Road.

The 30-year-old man, who police determined also was wanted in connection with a domestic incident Sunday night, fled from the officer on foot through the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex and jumped into Lake Decatur off of a dock, according to police.

The man was found by police in an neighborhood west of the apartment complex. A sworn affidavit said the suspect was found with a box of .22 caliber ammunition.

On Sunday, police say they came into contact with the same man after receiving a call from his ex-girlfriend saying he had threatened her and refused to let her out of the car they were in.

"She could tell he was high on meth," according to a sworn statement by police, and she made numerous attempts to exit the vehicle, but he kept locking the door. She also said he slapped her in the face and threw things at her, police say.