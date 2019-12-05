Police: Man faces life-threatening injuries after shooting at Decatur motel

DECATUR — Police say a 21-year-old is facing injuries that are considered life-threatening after being shot at the Decatur Inn on Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Steve Caroll said the victim was not on the scene at 3035 N. Water St. when officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1:40 p.m. He later arrived in a private vehicle at a local hospital where he is being treated.

Caroll confirmed in a phone interview that the shooting took place inside of a room at the motel. No suspects were in custody shortly before 5:30 p.m., and the investigation is ongoing.

"The Decatur Police Department is investigating leads, interviewing witnesses and processing physical evidence," he said in an emailed statement.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers (217) 423-TIPS (8477) or (217) 424-2734.

A person who answered the phone at Decatur Inn said no one was immediately available to comment.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

