Police: Man found with crack cocaine, 50 ecstasy pills after fleeing officers
Police: Man found with crack cocaine, 50 ecstasy pills after fleeing officers

DECATUR — Police say a man found with crack cocaine and ecstasy pills was arrested early Wednesday morning on the west side of Decatur.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 29-year-old man was driving with a revoked license and fled from a traffic stop at 1:07 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Wood Street. He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of 2.5 grams of crack cocaine and 50 ecstasy pills, according to police.

The suspect was arrested and booked Wednesday into the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and resisting or obstructing a police officer. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

A 10% cash bond amount has been set at $5,000.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

