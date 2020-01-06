You are the owner of this article.
Police: Man hit by vehicle on Decatur's north side won't provide information
DECATUR — Police say a 24-year-old man was intentionally struck by a vehicle early Sunday, but he wouldn’t give them any other information.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers were sent to Decatur Memorial Hospital around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when the hospital said they were treating a 24-year-old man who said he had been hit by a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of West Harrison Avenue, two blocks away from the hospital.

When police arrived, the man didn’t give them any information and said the situation just “got way out of control,” Copeland said. The 24-year-old didn’t have any serious injuries, but was being treated for shoulder and stomach pain.

“So we don’t know how it happened, why it happened or who did it,” Copeland said.

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

