Police: Man left with non-life threatening injuries after shooting

DECATUR— Police say a 21-year-old man was shot Thursday night at the intersections of North Illinois Street and East Prairie Street.
Sgt. Steve Carroll said police responded to Decatur Memorial Hospital at about 8:30 a.m. The victim had been transported by a private vehicle and found to have non-life threatening injuries, he said.
Carroll said the shooting happened at approximately 8:20 p.m.
Police are investigating.
