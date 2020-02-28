You are the owner of this article.
Police: Man left with non-life threatening injuries after shooting
DECATUR— Police say a 21-year-old man was shot Thursday night at the intersections of North Illinois Street and East Prairie Street.

Sgt. Steve Carroll said police responded to Decatur Memorial Hospital at about 8:30 a.m. The victim had been transported by a private vehicle and found to have non-life threatening injuries, he said. 

Carroll said the shooting happened at approximately 8:20 p.m.

Police are investigating.  

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

