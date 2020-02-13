You are the owner of this article.
Police: man pitches nearly 40 grams of cannabis while fleeing officers
Police: man pitches nearly 40 grams of cannabis while fleeing officers

DECATUR— Decatur police officers attempted to conduct the traffic stop at approximately 7:35 p.m. for failure to signal, when the 25 year-old man crashed the vehicle into a telephone pole and fled northbound in an alleyway in the 1000 block of North Edward Street on foot, according to a sworn affidavit.

Court documents said officers tracked the man to a residence in the area by following footprints in the snow and that a bag of cannabis weighing 39.4 grams with packing was located along the path.

Officers took the 25-year-old man into custody in the east alley of the property, court documents say.

A sworn statement by an officer involved said $399 in cash was in the man's possession. A weighing scale with suspected cannabis residue and about three grams of suspected cannabis were found in the man's vehicle, police say.

Court documents said the man denied selling drugs in a later interview with police and told police the cannabis found in the vehicle was for personal use.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of possession with intent to deliver 30-500 grams of cannabis and resisting a peace officer. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office. He was released from custody Wednesday after posting $2,500 bond. 

